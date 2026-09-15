The Climate Change Commission (CCC) welcomed the Philippines’ entry into the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), saying the move will strengthen the country’s ability to use climate and disaster risk data in infrastructure planning.

The Philippines was formally welcomed as the CDRI’s 71st member on 12 September during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s meeting with coalition officials in New Delhi, India. The Department of Public Works and Highways was designated to represent the country.

“This is a timely decision for Philippine adaptation. It can further strengthen our nation’s ability to anticipate risks and apply what we know before infrastructure is located, designed, financed, built and maintained,” CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said.