During the morning session, examinees answered essay questions on Civil Law and Land Titles and Deeds, which account for 20 percent of the total Bar examination score.

The afternoon session covered Labor Law and Social Legislation, which account for 10 percent of the total score.

The questions focused on critical thinking and contemporary legal issues, according to the high court.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu recorded the largest number of examinees with 1,326, while Cagayan State University in Tuguegarao had the fewest with 358.

Supreme Court justices conducted field visits to various testing centers to monitor operations under the leadership of 2026 Bar Chair Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan.

Outside the testing centers, families and law school Bar operations teams provided examinees with moral support, packed meals and cheers.

The third and final day of the Bar examinations is scheduled for Sunday, 13 September, covering Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics.