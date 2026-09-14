“Everybody must have to enjoy the holiday. So I’m referring to Christmas holiday,” Gaerlan said.

“So we will release the results after the holiday season. So it will be in January,” he added.

A total of 12,010 examinees, or 99.9 percent of the 12,017 candidates who took the second day of the examinations, returned for the third and final day on Sunday, 13 September.

The 2026 Bar Examinations were held on 6, 9 and 13 September across 15 local testing centers nationwide.

San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City served as the national headquarters and one of the testing centers.

On the final day, examinees took Criminal Law in the morning, followed by Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics, and Practical Exercises in the afternoon.

Attendance on the final day was slightly lower than on Day 2, when 12,017 examinees, or 99.9 percent of the 12,029 candidates who took the first day, returned on 9 September.

The first day covered Political and Public International Law in the morning and Commercial and Taxation Laws in the afternoon.

The second day covered Civil Law and Land Titles and Deeds in the morning, followed by Labor Law and Social Legislation in the afternoon.