Ramos' Lawyer Maggie Abraham-Garduque, who represents the respondents, said they welcomed the prosecutor’s resolution.

“We are very happy with the resolution. At the onset, it is our vehement submission that this complaint against our clients are bereft of merit. In the end, justice and truth prevail,” Abraham-Garduque told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), however, described the dismissal as “questionable,” saying evidence it considered significant appeared to have been overlooked or underappreciated.

“A careful review of the case reveals glaring evidence and substantial bases that appear to have been glaringly overlooked, underappreciated, or altogether ignored in the decision to dismiss the complaint,” VACC said in a statement.

The group said it would help Baro file a motion for reconsideration to seek a “second, more meticulous, and unbiased look” at the evidence submitted to the prosecutors.

It also said it was prepared to support Baro “all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.”###