K-pop superstar G-Dragon is putting his creative stamp on McDonald’s through a new collaboration that combines Korean-inspired flavors with the artist’s signature fashion aesthetic.
The campaign, launching first in South Korea on 17 September, introduces two exclusive burgers — the McCrispy Gochujang Butter and McSpicy Gochujang Butter — featuring the sweet, savory and spicy flavors of gochujang. The collaboration also includes limited-edition packaging and collectible merchandise designed with elements from G-Dragon’s fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE.
The partnership is set to expand across 13 Asian markets, giving fans outside South Korea the chance to experience the exclusive menu and campaign, although release dates will vary by country.
The collaboration adds another global brand partnership to G-Dragon's portfolio. Beyond his influence in music as the leader of BIGBANG, the singer has built a reputation in the fashion world through PEACEMINUSONE, whose collaborations with international brands have consistently generated worldwide demand.