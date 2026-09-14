K-pop superstar G-Dragon is putting his creative stamp on McDonald’s through a new collaboration that combines Korean-inspired flavors with the artist’s signature fashion aesthetic.

The campaign, launching first in South Korea on 17 September, introduces two exclusive burgers — the McCrispy Gochujang Butter and McSpicy Gochujang Butter — featuring the sweet, savory and spicy flavors of gochujang. The collaboration also includes limited-edition packaging and collectible merchandise designed with elements from G-Dragon’s fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE.