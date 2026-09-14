Among the assistance distributed in Cavite were P8.1 million for displaced overseas Filipino workers under the Department of Migrant Workers’ Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund and P1.86 million in student financial assistance for grantees of Cavite State University through the Commission on Higher Education.

Remulla was joined by Cavite Governor Francisco Gabriel “Abeng” Remulla and city and municipal mayors from across the province.

During the event, the DILG Secretary also announced major developments expected to generate jobs and strengthen access to essential services in Cavite.

Remulla said construction of the Sangley International Airport is expected to move forward next year, with the project projected to generate employment opportunities for more than 30,000 Filipinos.

He said he had just returned from India, where he and other government officials finalized an agreement on behalf of the Philippine government in connection with the project.

Remulla also announced that the Philippine General Hospital in Carmona, Cavite, is expected to become operational this year, providing Caviteños greater access to quality and efficient medical services closer to home.

Various government agencies likewise provided services during the event, including the regional offices of the Bureau of Immigration, Department of Agrarian Reform, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Land Registration Authority-Registry of Deeds, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

First launched by the Office of the President in 2024, Handog ng Pangulo brings national government agencies and LGUs together in one venue so Filipinos can more easily access government programs, assistance and frontline services.

Through the initiative, the government continues to bring public service closer to the people, ensuring that assistance is not only available but also reaches the communities and families who need it most.