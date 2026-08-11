Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises are being given a new pathway to adopt artificial intelligence and digital tools as Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched programs aimed at making technology more accessible to smaller businesses.

The initiative, launched Tuesday, 11 August at the DTI Filinvest Building in Makati City, includes the development of the DTI AI and Scale Up Center, which will provide entrepreneurs with access to technology, training and support as they integrate AI into their operations.

Converge CEO and founder Dennis Uy said the center is intended to address the infrastructure and knowledge gaps preventing many MSMEs from benefiting from AI.

“Through this center, we establish infrastructure for AI readiness. That means providing the MSMEs access to the data ecosystem. Every Filipino should not left behind to connectivity,” Uy said.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace continuous learning as technology evolves.

“Do not be afraid of AI. In terms of continuous learning and innovation, the AI and scale up center to be built, to be a hub of our entrepreneurs,” Uy said.

The center will span about 380 square meters and include coworking stations, meeting and training rooms, startup and scale-up spaces, technology showcases and high-speed connectivity.

DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza D. Bautista said the facility is designed to help businesses that want to adopt AI but lack the resources and knowledge to begin.

“They don’t know where, what to access, and they do not have the tools, the knowledge, and the support to begin with. And this center was built to close that gap,” Bautista said.

She earlier emphasized that AI is already reshaping business, saying, “AI is not just simply a technology of the future, but is already changing how businesses operate, compete and grow.”

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said the broader goal is to turn Filipino ideas into viable businesses and create more opportunities for quality employment and investment.

“Today we gather at this moment where we ensure that the Filipino ideas do not remain mere ideas but we are building the infrastructure for them to become thriving businesses and to have high quality jobs, strategic investments, and world-class products and services,” Roque said.

The programs build on a memorandum of understanding signed by Converge and DTI in November 2025, with the partnership also covering connectivity, e-commerce solutions, cloud-based tools, cybersecurity and digital productivity platforms.

Uy said Converge’s commitment is anchored on “infrastructure for AI, connectivity, and upscale our people,” as the company seeks to help MSMEs compete in an increasingly digital global economy.