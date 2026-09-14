A total of 700 teachers did not serve as members of local electoral boards during the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliamentary elections on Monday, 14 September, the Commission on Elections said.
Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the figure was lower than the 839 teachers earlier expected to forego election duty.
“May 700 na lamang ang hindi po nagsilbi,” Garcia said.
He said police officers were tapped to replace the teachers who did not report for duty.
Garcia assured that all polling precincts were able to open despite the substitutions.
“Wala pong presinto ang hindi nakabukas,” he said.
“So 100 percent na tayo nagfunction sa kasalukuyan,” Garcia added.
The Comelec chief said the only areas requiring special attention were the 36 precincts in Maluso, Basilan, where pre-shaded ballots were discovered.
Garcia said replacement ballots were expected to arrive within the day, allowing affected voters to cast their ballots Monday.