“May 700 na lamang ang hindi po nagsilbi,” Garcia said.

He said police officers were tapped to replace the teachers who did not report for duty.

Garcia assured that all polling precincts were able to open despite the substitutions.

“Wala pong presinto ang hindi nakabukas,” he said.

“So 100 percent na tayo nagfunction sa kasalukuyan,” Garcia added.

The Comelec chief said the only areas requiring special attention were the 36 precincts in Maluso, Basilan, where pre-shaded ballots were discovered.

Garcia said replacement ballots were expected to arrive within the day, allowing affected voters to cast their ballots Monday.