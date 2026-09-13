In a Facebook post, Go said the incident demonstrated why road improvement efforts were necessary, while calling for cooperation among private stakeholders, the public and government units.

“Sa mga ganung pagkakataon niyo makikita kung bakit mahalaga ang ginagawa naming pagsasaayos ng lansangan!” Go said.

He also criticized various forms of road obstruction that could affect emergency response, citing double parking, structures blocking pedestrian areas and other items occupying public spaces.

“Kaliwa’t kanan na obstruction, double parking, tent sa pedestrian crossing, cart na tinambak, at iba pa!” he said.

Show-cause order vs. sedan driver, owner

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order (SCO) against the driver and registered owner of the black sedan involved in the incident after the vehicle was found to have allegedly obstructed a responding Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) truck.

The parties were ordered to appear before the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division on 18 September to submit sworn statements and supporting documents to explain their side regarding possible violations involving parking in prohibited places and obstruction of traffic.

The LTO said the driver’s license may be revoked if the driver is found to be an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The driver was also ordered to surrender the license, which will be placed under a 90-day preventive suspension while the investigation is ongoing. The vehicle was likewise placed under alarm status.

“Bawat segundo ay mahalaga para sa ating mga fire officers. Hindi dapat maging dahilan ang anumang paglabag o kapabayaan sa kalsada upang maantala ang kanilang pagresponde,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao.