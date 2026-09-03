The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday took custody of the MMDA patrol vehicle after Torre voluntarily surrendered it in response to a show-cause order over its use of the restricted busway and an apparent mismatch involving its license plate.

Artes said the MMDA received the LTO order after the plate attached to the vehicle appeared to be the registered plate of another MMDA vehicle.

“Naka-receive po kami ng show cause order dahil ’yung plaka po na nakakabit sa kotse na na-video-han ay appeared to be licensed plate ng isang sasakyan ng MMDA,” he said.

The LTO said the driver’s license had been suspended while its investigation is ongoing. The agency also said it would pursue violations involving the illegal use of license plates and vehicles operated outside existing regulations, regardless of the government agency that owns them.

The vehicle remains under LTO custody as the agency determines the circumstances surrounding the alleged violations.

Torre had previously acknowledged using the MMDA patrol vehicle while on official duty, saying he used the EDSA Busway to check traffic conditions near roadworks at the EDSA-Guadalupe Bridge and respond to a stalled vehicle.