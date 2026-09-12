URC estimates that the program has generated about 34,000 metric tons of potatoes with a combined farm-gate value of roughly P1.36 billion. Participating farmers have earned an average annual income of about P300,000, according to the company.

The latest harvest also included trials of seven potato varieties alongside the commonly grown Granola variety. Hilite Russet, Russet Burbank, Eva, Mystere, Kennebec, Red Norland and Satina were planted on trial plots to assess alternatives that could improve productivity and support the industry’s long-term sustainability.

In April, URC distributed 54 metric tons of Granola seed potatoes to 216 members of the United Potato Producers of Benguet and Mountain Province Inc. The farmers planted the seeds in May and completed harvesting in August.

Part of the harvest will be retained as seed potatoes for the next planting cycle, while the remainder will be sold for income.

URC President and CEO Irwin Lee said the program’s progress reflects the commitment of farmers and partners supporting the initiative.

“These achievements belong to every farmer whose dedication and stewardship have transformed every harvest into a better future for their families and communities,” Lee said.

The program has also extended to farmers’ families. Since 2022, the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation has provided scholarships to 18 children of participating farmers, with eight graduates so far. Two graduated cum laude, while six more are expected to finish this year.

URC said it will continue expanding access to quality farm inputs, technical training and markets as the program enters its next phase.