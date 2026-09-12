Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, personally led the send-off ceremonies for the deploying troops. The 27IB held its send-off on September 10, 2026, at its headquarters in Sitio Pag-asa, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District, Davao City, while the 72IB conducted its send-off on September 11, 2026, at its headquarters in Sitio Guitawan, Barangay Poblacion, Arakan, Cotabato Province.

Luzon, emphasized that the deployment is intended to help create a secure and stable environment where the people can exercise their right to vote peacefully, safely, and without fear.

"You will be part of a larger effort to ensure that our people can exercise their right to vote in an environment that is peaceful, secure, and free from fear," he added.

He likewise reminded the troops to uphold political neutrality, respect the law and human rights, and exercise discipline and restraint throughout their deployment.

"Ang inyong presensya ay dapat magbigay ng seguridad at kapanatagan, hindi pangamba o panghihimasok," Luzon emphasized.

With the latest deployment, the overall 10ID force committed in support of the 2026 BARMM Parliamentary Elections now stands at 1,444 personnel, supported by 43 military trucks and eight Wheeled Armored Vehicles (WAVs).

The deployed forces will work closely with partner units and stakeholders to help ensure a safe, peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process in BARMM.