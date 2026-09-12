Investigation disclosed that at around 8 a.m., the complainants arrived at their office at the permanent evacuation center in Barangay Addition Hills and discovered that their belongings were in disarray and several items were missing.

The complainants immediately reviewed the CCTV footage installed inside their office, which showed alias Denmark entering the premises through a window at around 12:50 AM on the same date. The suspect was subsequently seen taking several items from the office before exiting through another window at around 2:14 a.m.

The incident was immediately reported to the authorities. Upon receipt of the report, Mandaluyong City Police Station personnel, together with the complainants and barangay personnel, promptly conducted an investigation and utilized the available CCTV footage to track the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

Through the information gathered during the investigation and the CCTV tracking, the responding personnel proceeded to the residence of alias Denmark in Barangay Addition Hills, which resulted in his arrest. During the operation, one of the allegedly stolen properties, a Coach shoulder bag, was recovered.

During the course of the investigation, alias Denmark allegedly disclosed the whereabouts of the other stolen properties and identified alias Robert and alias Rochelle as the individuals who allegedly sold some of the stolen items. The responding barangay personnel thereafter accompanied the suspects to the location where the items were allegedly sold, resulting in the recovery of additional stolen properties and the subsequent arrest of the three suspects.

Recovered during the operation were one Acer laptop with charger valued at P18,000; two Royu electrical extension wires valued at P1,500 each; one Cignus radio with charger valued at P1,800; one PROMAC PS-2X80F speaker with box and microphone valued at P8,000; one First Aid Kit Pouch; one Mini Tripod valued at P200; one Coach Shoulder Bag valued at P2,000; one Reading Glass with pouch valued at P2,000; one Black Wireless Mouse valued at P500; one Keyboard valued at P500; one Mortar and Pestle Set valued at P200; and one lavender eireless mouse valued at P500, with a total estimated value of P35,200.

The arrested suspects are presently detained at the custodial facility unit of the station, while the necessary documents are being prepared for the filing of appropriate charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office through inquest proceedings.