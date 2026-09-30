The road projects are intended to connect agricultural production areas with markets and major road networks, helping improve the movement of farm products and address transportation constraints faced by producers in the region.

“Farm-to-market roads directly benefit our farmers by making it easier and faster for them to transport their produce to markets. Through our partnership with DPWH, we want to ensure that these projects are properly implemented and that our agricultural communities truly benefit from them,” DA-MIMAROPA Regional Executive Director Atty. Christopher R. Bañas said.

The projects will cover areas served by DPWH district offices in Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan and Romblon.

Under the agreement, project funds will be transferred to DPWH based on approved milestones and after the submission, validation and acceptance of required technical, physical and financial reports.

The funding will be released in at least three tranches to strengthen monitoring and ensure that project funds are properly utilized.

DA-MIMAROPA and DPWH will also coordinate to ensure that construction follows prescribed technical standards and other project requirements.

The agreement was signed at the DPWH Regional Office in Quezon City, with officials from both agencies and representatives from the various DPWH district offices in MIMAROPA attending.

The road projects are expected to improve farm-to-market connectivity, facilitate agricultural transport and ease logistics challenges for farming communities across the region.