'We are ready, but it is not our choice," thus said Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Leonen said he has always been ready to assume the position of Chief Justice, but acknowledged that it is not up to him to decide.

Leonen said all justices who have served as division chairs, as well as those nearing such positions, are prepared to take on the top post in the judiciary.

The SAJ said he has served as acting Chief Justice several times, particularly when Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo is away on official travel or vacation.