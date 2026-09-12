BAGUIO CITY — A health authority said that while there is currently no cure for cerebral palsy, management options are available to support patients.
Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) Medical Officer Dr. Jenniel Z. Poyaoan said cerebral palsy is a permanent condition affecting an individual’s movement and posture, caused by brain damage or abnormal brain development. She stressed that understanding the condition allows for early detection and proper support for affected individuals.
She advised the public to recognize the early symptoms of cerebral palsy. Poyaoan made the statement during a recent media engagement in connection with the upcoming Cerebral Palsy Awareness and Protection Week, scheduled from 16 to 22 September.
According to Poyaoan, signs of cerebral palsy include developmental delays, abnormal muscle tone and a lack of motor coordination. The condition can also affect speech and other functional abilities in children.
Several risk factors can lead to cerebral palsy, such as infections during pregnancy, oxygen deprivation during delivery, brain injuries or stroke. Beyond physical movement, the condition may also involve cognitive and behavioral issues, speech difficulties and sleep disorders.
Although precise national tracking remains a challenge, Department of Health data shows that cerebral palsy is part of a larger group of around 1.6 million Filipinos aged 19 and below affected by developmental disabilities.
Poyaoan urged parents and caregivers to seek medical consultation at the first sign of symptoms, noting that early intervention and appropriate therapy can significantly improve a child’s development and quality of life.