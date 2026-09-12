BAGUIO CITY — A health authority said that while there is currently no cure for cerebral palsy, management options are available to support patients.

Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) Medical Officer Dr. Jenniel Z. Poyaoan said cerebral palsy is a permanent condition affecting an individual’s movement and posture, caused by brain damage or abnormal brain development. She stressed that understanding the condition allows for early detection and proper support for affected individuals.

She advised the public to recognize the early symptoms of cerebral palsy. Poyaoan made the statement during a recent media engagement in connection with the upcoming Cerebral Palsy Awareness and Protection Week, scheduled from 16 to 22 September.