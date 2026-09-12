The remark was immediately reported, prompting the activation of aviation security protocols. Personnel from the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) and NAIA Police Station 2 responded, while EOD and EDD units conducted clearing operations and declared the passenger’s baggage and the area clear of explosives or incendiary materials.

The passenger was subsequently arrested for an alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727, or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law. He was informed of the nature of his arrest and apprised of his constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine in a language he understood.

The French national remains in the custody of NAIA Police Station 2 for documentation and the filing of appropriate criminal charges.