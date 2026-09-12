Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, personally led the send-off ceremonies for the deploying troops. The 27IB held its send-off on Sept. 10, 2026, at its headquarters in Sitio Pag-asa, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District, Davao City, while the 72IB conducted its send-off on Sept. 11, 2026, at its headquarters in Sitio Guitawan, Barangay Poblacion, Arakan, Cotabato Province.

Luzon emphasized that the deployment is intended to help create a secure and stable environment where people can exercise their right to vote peacefully, safely and without fear.

“You will be part of a larger effort to ensure that our people can exercise their right to vote in an environment that is peaceful, secure, and free from fear,” Luzon said.

He likewise reminded the troops to uphold political neutrality, respect the law and human rights, and exercise discipline and restraint throughout their deployment.

“Ang inyong presensya ay dapat magbigay ng seguridad at kapanatagan, hindi pangamba o panghihimasok,” Maj. Gen. Luzon emphasized.

With the latest deployment, the overall 10ID force committed in support of the 2026 BARMM Parliamentary Elections now stands at 1,444 personnel, supported by 43 military trucks and eight Wheeled Armored Vehicles (WAVs).

The deployed forces will work closely with partner units and stakeholders to help ensure a safe, peaceful, orderly and credible electoral process in BARMM.

AFP chief visits

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete visited key military units in BARMM on Sept. 11 to assess their preparations for the 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election (BPE).

Accompanied by Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran and AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Maj. Gen. Elmer B. Suderio, Nafarrete visited the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade and 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade in Lanao del Sur. They received updates on election security preparations, force deployment and coordination with the Philippine National Police, Commission on Elections, local government units and other stakeholders.

The AFP chief and his party also visited the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division in Maguindanao del Norte to assess its readiness and operational preparations for the BPE.

During the visits, Nafarrete interacted with troops and expressed appreciation for their dedication and commitment to duty. He emphasized the need for all personnel to remain professional, impartial, disciplined and steadfast in supporting a peaceful, secure and credible election.