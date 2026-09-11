“Ang gobyerno ay for the people, by the people, and of the people,” he said.

(The government is for the people, by the people and of the people.)

“The Department of Justice is the premier law agency of the country,” Vida added.

He said DOJ prosecutors followed established criminal justice procedures and acted on complaints based on the evidence presented.

Vida cited the grave threats case against Duterte, saying prosecutors found sufficient basis to file the charges.

“Our basis is based on the provisions of existing laws. The criminal justice system has a set rule and one of those is for grave threats. Ito po yung kinakaharap na usapin ng ating sitting Vice President Sara Duterte,” Vida said.

(Our basis is the provisions of existing laws. The criminal justice system has established rules, including those involving grave threats. This is the case currently faced by Vice President Sara Duterte.)

Vida also cited the plunder case recently filed by the Office of the Ombudsman against Romualdez, saying it was likewise based on evidence gathered by investigators.

“Tayo po ay produkto ng ating ginawa. Kung may nilabag tayo sa batas, may kakaharapin tayo,” Vida said.

(We are responsible for our actions. If we violate the law, we must face the consequences.)

The justice secretary urged the public not to interpret the filing of cases against political figures as selective justice.