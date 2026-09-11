On the same day that he was arrested last 7 September, the camp of the former House leader submitted an urgent manifestation and urgent motion for the confinement of their client at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

In the proceedings, doctors from the facility told the anti-graft court that Romualdez was suffering from numerous medical conditions, particularly issues concerning his cardiovascular health and mental wellbeing.

Even with the present findings, the Third Division said that it had “deemed it proper to direct an independent examination of accused Romualdez” to properly “verify” the findings of doctors at Cardinal Santos Medical Center and whether continued confinement was a “necessity.”

The court noted that it viewed all accused that stood before it on “equal footing,” arguing that it duly respected all “legitimate medical needs” of individuals and was more than willing to grant requests for hospital confinement.

“It must be very careful and dispel any perception that the grant of hospitalization was based on the status, position, wealth, or influence of the accused,” the ruling read.

“Every accused is entitled to the same rights, protection, and humane treatment afforded to every person in custody…justice must apply the same standard to everyone who comes before this court,” it added.

In its order released Friday, the court instructed the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to bring Romualdez to UP-PGH on Monday, 12 September, “using an ambulance with the required medical equipment” for a medical examination scheduled at 10:00 a.m.

The doctors of the government hospital were likewise ordered to submit their findings to the court on 13 September and to testify on the same in a hearing that would be conducted on 14 September.

Given the order, the arraignment hearing of Romualdez for the case of plunder was moved to 16 September and remains subject to change based on the testimony of government doctors.

It likewise noted that the prior extremely urgent omnibus motion ex abundanti ad cautelam that was submitted on 7 September was “considered moot.”

‘Heartbreak moment’

After being informed of the ruling, Romualdez’s lawyer Atty. Ade Fajardo said that they were simply worried about the medical condition of their client and maintained that the former House Speaker was more than willing to answer any legal concerns.

Fajardo said that their concern at this point was the travel of Romualdez from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center to UP-PGH as his doctors had previously expressed concern about a supposed “one hour window” that he had in the case that there was a medical emergency.

The lawyer admitted that he did not know how his client would react to the order of the court, noting the prior finding of doctors that the lawmaker was suffering from a depressive disorder with anxiety.

“We really saw that this was a true heartbreak moment. Even the issuance of the warrant of arrest was a true heartbreak moment. Anyone, perhaps, rich, poor, high-ranking, ordinary citizens will find this as a heartbreak moment,” he told reporters.

Romualdez in alleged conspiracy with Co, and two others were charged with plunder on Monday over an alleged P7.4 billion kickback from infrastructure projects accumulated between 2022 to 2025.

The lawmaker and his lawyers have repeatedly denied the accusations, maintaining that there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations.