The Ombudsman appeared before the chamber during deliberations on the agency’s proposed ₱7.2-billion budget under the National Expenditure Program.

Pressed repeatedly for updates on the case against Romualdez, Remulla urged the public to “relax,” saying the matter was being handled by his office.

He added that he would “not be surprised” if there were efforts to circulate information contradicting findings uncovered by investigators.

“I won’t be surprised. That’s the way things are done in this country,” Remulla said.

‘Smoke screen’

Remulla also dismissed the recent recantations of some individuals identified as former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co’s alleged bagmen, describing the development as a “smoke screen to ease the heat on their case.”

“That’s only a small part of the case, it’s nothing. Of course it is being played up by their lawyers, you [media] are being used,” he said.

The individuals had been among the witnesses cited by the Ombudsman in its investigation into allegations that Romualdez received suitcases containing cash.

In the case under preliminary investigation, state investigators have alleged that Romualdez, Co and other government officials conspired in a scheme involving ₱56 billion in infrastructure kickbacks.

Investigators have recommended the filing of charges including plunder, graft, bribery and money laundering against the respondents.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano earlier said the case would be submitted for resolution once prosecutors and Romualdez’s camp had submitted their respective responses and evidence.

Clavano said a panel generally takes around 15 days at the resolution stage to determine whether charges should be filed before the Sandiganbayan or the complaint dismissed.

Remulla, however, declined to give a specific timeline and again urged the public to wait as investigators complete their work.