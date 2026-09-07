“It is something that has to be done thoroughly, it has to pass several legal tests before we file cases. At the end, we try not to, try to avoid weaponizing this office,” he said during a news conference after the filing.

Remulla stressed that the case was pursued in the public interest, saying the Office of the Ombudsman represents the people.

‘Institutional influence’

In a statement, the anti-graft body said it filed the case after concluding there was “reasonable certainty of conviction.”

Investigators alleged that Romualdez wielded “institutional influence” in Congress and had appointed Co as chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, giving them influence over legislative and budget processes.

The Ombudsman alleged that their relationship enabled “uninterrupted control and meaningful participation over the national budget” from 2022 to 2025.

In the case filed Monday, investigators alleged that P7.4 billion was amassed “by repeatedly receiving, directly or indirectly, on at least fifteen (15) occasions, commissions, shares, percentages, kickbacks, ‘commitments,’ and/or other pecuniary benefits.”

The Ombudsman said the alleged transactions involved deliveries by members of Co’s staff connected to a supposed P2-billion quota for Romualdez.

Of the total amount, P5 billion was allegedly routed through shell or dummy companies identified as Golden Pheasant Holdings Corp., Braavos Holdings OPC and Valiant Consolidated Resources Inc.

Remulla also mentioned during the news conference that millions of dollars had allegedly been donated to Harvard University.

Also charged were Romualdez staff member Jocelyn Sereño and Felicito Guevarra, president of a money-changing company.

Investigators alleged that Sereño received cash through several properties linked to Romualdez, while Guevarra was involved in converting funds into another currency.

Among the evidence cited were testimonies from former Department of Public Works and Highways officials Roberto Bernardo and Henry Alcantara.

Affidavits from individuals who identified themselves as Co’s former bodyguards were also used in the complaint.

Amid claims from Romualdez’s camp that the Ombudsman was biased, the anti-graft body said no official was exempt from accountability.

“In the fight against corruption, the Ombudsman is not biased to anyone except the public,” it said.

‘No special treatment’

Romualdez, meanwhile, said he respects the courts and the legal process and maintained confidence that the allegations against him would be resolved based on evidence.

His lawyer, Atty. Ade Fajardo, said their camp recognizes “the public interest surrounding this case” but stressed that criminal liability would ultimately be determined by the court.

Fajardo said Romualdez was asking for “no special treatment” and only for the due process guaranteed to every Filipino.

“Truth, evidence, and fair process must prevail,” Fajardo said.

Romualdez has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Co, meanwhile, remains at large and is reportedly in France seeking political asylum.