“I replied to a comment on that account maybe around 5 years ago as a joke and simply to interact with people who were tagging me,” Yu said, stressing, “Wala akong ibang intention behind it.”

The issue caught his attention after learning that the account—and the nature of its content—had since changed. Yu said his years-old interaction was now being brought back and connected to a narrative that did not reflect the circumstances in which he originally made the comment.

“Ngayon ko lang nalaman na nagpalit na pala ng account at content yung account na ’yun,” he explained, adding that some people were allegedly using his old remark “para gawan ng ibang story at i-drag ako.”

Yu maintained that he knows the context and intention behind what he wrote years ago and does not want the old exchange interpreted as something it was not.

“I know what I meant when I said it, and I won’t let someone twist an old interaction into something it was never meant to be,” he said.

Rather than allowing speculation to define the issue, Yu said his decision to speak publicly was meant to clarify his side and provide context to the resurfaced material.

“I’m sharing this simply to set the record straight,” he concluded.

Yu’s statement also underscores how old online interactions can return years later under entirely different circumstances—especially when accounts change ownership, identity or content—making the original context an important part of understanding what was actually said and why.