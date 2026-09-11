Investigators are still determining whether other individuals were involved in planning or carrying out the attack.

Vida said law enforcement agencies had developed a stronger lead that could help identify those behind the explosion.

Asked whether investigators were focusing on a group or a particular individual, Vida said all possibilities remained open.

“We’re not discounting anything, lahat open,” he said.

(We’re not discounting anything. Everything remains open.)

Authorities have also developed leads on the person or people who allegedly made the explosive device and left it near the DOJ compound, Vida said.

He declined to disclose names and other details while the investigation was underway.

The explosion occurred near the entrance of the DOJ compound along Padre Faura Street in Ermita, Manila, at about 12:17 a.m. on 27 July 2026.

Authorities believe the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. No casualties were reported.

The Philippine National Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit conducted a technical examination of the area after the blast.

Investigators are also examining a possible connection between the DOJ explosion and an improvised explosive device found near the Senate hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address.