PALO, Leyte — A Sangguniang Kabataan chairman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mahayag, Isabel, Leyte, on 7 September, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said.
The agency’s Regional Special Enforcement Team identified the suspect as a 23-year-old listed as a high-value target on its watchlist. The operation took place at around 6:25 p.m.
Authorities seized five sachets of suspected shabu weighing an estimated 3.8 grams and valued at P25,840. They also recovered a P500 bill used as buy-bust money, empty plastic sachets, a red coin purse and a white lighter.
The suspect faces charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
PDEA said the seized items would undergo inventory, documentation and laboratory examination.