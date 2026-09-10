PALO, Leyte — A Sangguniang Kabataan chairman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mahayag, Isabel, Leyte, on 7 September, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said.

The agency’s Regional Special Enforcement Team identified the suspect as a 23-year-old listed as a high-value target on its watchlist. The operation took place at around 6:25 p.m.