“PNP-CIDG has the custody/jurisdiction at sila rin po mag receive commitment order. Will confirm to you once in custody na lang po,” Bustinera said.

He said Romualdez would undergo standard admission procedures, including another booking process and a risk assessment.

Daily Tribune sources at the jail said Romualdez could be placed near the infirmary to allow medical personnel to reach him quickly in an emergency. His placement has yet to be confirmed.

The sources said Sen. Jinggoy Estrada was housed on the ground floor, while Sen. Rodante Marcoleta was on the second floor near the infirmary.

PNP public information chief Col. Allen Rae said police would formally turn Romualdez over to the BJMP.

Despite the transfer order, Romualdez’s request for hospital confinement remains pending before the Sandiganbayan Third Division, which scheduled a hearing for Friday, 11 September.