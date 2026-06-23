A gold ticket to destinations with just a Japan Visa

Japan is one of the most popular destinations for Filipinos. But did you know that a Japanese visa also allows you to visit other countries?

Several nations recognize Japan’s strict immigration and screening processes, as they carefully evaluate visa applicants before granting entry. With this, some countries view holders of valid Japanese visas as lower-risk travelers.

And as a result, these countries offer simplified entry requirements or visa exemptions to visitors carrying a Japan visa.

1. South Korea

While a Japan visa does not automatically grant entry, having a current or previously used Japan visa can strengthen a tourist visa application and may improve an applicant’s chances of approval.