One Japan visa, countless destinations

Japan is one of the most popular destinations for Filipinos. But did you know that a Japanese visa also allows you to visit other countries?
Several nations recognize Japan’s strict immigration and screening processes, as they carefully evaluate visa applicants before granting entry. With this, some countries view holders of valid Japanese visas as lower-risk travelers.
And as a result, these countries offer simplified entry requirements or visa exemptions to visitors carrying a Japan visa.
1. South Korea
While a Japan visa does not automatically grant entry, having a current or previously used Japan visa can strengthen a tourist visa application and may improve an applicant’s chances of approval.
2. Georgia
Travelers with a valid Japan visa are allowed to enter without obtaining a separate visa, where eligible visitors may stay in the country for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, making it an attractive destination for those looking to explore the Caucasus region.
3. Montenegro
Like Georgia, it also offers visa-free entry to holders of valid multiple-entry Japan visas. However, travelers may stay in the Balkan nation for only up to 30 days, provided their visa remains valid throughout the visit.
4. Armenia
Having a Japan visa can help simplify the process to the “Pink City,” as travelers may apply for either a Visa on Arrival or an electronic visa, reducing the need for a traditional embassy visa application.
5. Panama
Panama also grants visa-free access for up to 30 days to travelers holding a valid multiple-entry Japan visa, allowing visitors to explore the country without securing a separate tourist visa beforehand.
6. Mexico
Additionally, this place also provides visa-free entry privileges to certain holders of valid multiple-entry Japan visas. Travelers who meet the requirements may enter the country without applying for a Mexican visa, making travel arrangements more convenient.
But remember! Verify the latest entry requirements before booking your trip, then, after, pack up your bags and head out to your next awaited vacation!