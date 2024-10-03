An Ikebana story

In honor of Shiro, the “bamboo child” in a work of Japanese fiction, members of Ikebana International Manila named their make-believe ryokan “TAKENOKO (bamboo child).”

In it, each member of this ikebana group (of 11) arranged an ikebana piece in the style of two schools in Japan, i.e., Ikenobo and Sogetsu, using bamboo containers or materials.