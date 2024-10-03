SOCIAL SET

An Ikebana story

Ikebana International Manila Chapter 108 Group 3 members: Leny Fabul, Nonnette Hubilla, Jane Chilip, Joy Balatbat, Jean Año, Dotz Lorenzo, Nikki Chato, Clarissa Gonzalez, Lettie Ligon and Father Jason Dy.
In honor of Shiro, the “bamboo child” in a work of Japanese fiction, members of Ikebana International Manila named their make-believe ryokan “TAKENOKO (bamboo child).”

In it, each member of this ikebana group (of 11) arranged an ikebana piece in the style of two schools in Japan, i.e., Ikenobo and Sogetsu, using bamboo containers or materials.

Former chairlady of the Philippine National Bank Flor Tarriela poses with ikenobo Ikebana arranger Joy Balatbat.
The group chaired by Joy Balatbat and composed of teacher Clarissa Gonzalez, Jean Año, Nikki Chato, Jane Chilip, Father Jason Dy, S.J., Leny Fabul, Nonnette Hubilla, Celia Lazaro, Lettie Ligon and Dotz Lorenzo held a celebration of its ikebana life with an exhibit entitled “Ikebana Arrangements at TAKENOKO, Hotel in the Style of Ryokan” at the LRI Design Plaza in Makati recently.

Yushin by Nonnette Hubilla. Carnation. Heliconia. Gypsophila. Bamboo installation.
The occasion was a spectacular show of flowers formatted in the styles of Ikenobo and Sogetsu with Balatbat and Gonzalez presenting their creations in a demonstration.

The event is a monthly presentation organized by the Board of Trustees of Ikebana International Manila Chapter 108 headed by president Tin Abalos. Members participating are assigned themes that they execute. “Hotel” was this group’s theme.

