The initiative is a partnership among Ayala Land, the Makati Central Estate Association and the Makati city government.

The anniversary featured activities along Ayala Avenue, Paseo de Roxas and Ayala Triangle Gardens. Participants joined 3-mile and 6-mile fun runs, while free jazz and Latin dance fitness classes were held at Ayala Triangle.

Paseo de Roxas hosted the French Food and Wine Festival, which offered pastries, gourmet food and wine. The celebration was organized by Ayala Land with Mogu Mogu Manila and Runrio Inc.

Car-Free Sundays closes portions of the business district to vehicles, allowing residents, workers and visitors to use the streets for running, cycling, sports and other recreational activities.

More than 12,000 people participated in its inaugural run. Weekly attendance grew to about 19,000 by its first anniversary in 2024, while that year’s anniversary event attracted more than 21,000 participants.

Ayala Land said average weekly attendance has since reached about 30,000 and can climb to 45,000 during the summer months.

The company said the program has influenced its approach to developing streets, parks and other shared spaces across its estates. It aims to encourage community activity by allowing public spaces traditionally used for transportation to serve recreational and social purposes.

Three years after its launch, Car-Free Sundays has evolved from a temporary road closure into a regular part of community life in Makati.