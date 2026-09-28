The August result interrupted the market’s recovery in June and July, but CAMPI President Jose Maria Atienza said the slowdown was likely temporary.

“We're still optimistic that vehicle sales will bounce back over the next few months through year-end. The August dip appears to be a short-term disruption rather than a reversal of market momentum,” Atienza said.

Despite the overall slowdown, electrified vehicle sales continued to expand. Combined sales of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles were estimated at 74,600 units from January to August, more than double the level recorded during the same period in 2025.

Electrified vehicles accounted for 34.5 percent of total industry sales in August, the second-highest monthly share recorded this year after April’s 37.2 percent.

“The continued growth in xEV adoption highlights the strong potential of the market,” Atienza said.

Total industry sales for the first eight months reached an estimated 300,550 units, including 271,336 units from CAMPI-TMA member brands.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led CAMPI-TMA member sales in August with 14,594 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. with 3,570 units, Suzuki Philippines Inc. with 1,350 units, Honda Cars Philippines Inc. with 1,097 units and Ford Group Philippines Inc. with 930 units.

CAMPI said it expects vehicle demand to improve as operating conditions normalize through the remaining months of 2026.