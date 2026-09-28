Philippine vehicle sales are expected to regain momentum toward the end of the year after severe weather disrupted dealership operations and consumer activity in August, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI).
CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA) reported combined sales of 29,611 vehicles in August. Including estimates for other automotive brands, total industry sales reached 34,390 units.
The August result interrupted the market’s recovery in June and July, but CAMPI President Jose Maria Atienza said the slowdown was likely temporary.
“We're still optimistic that vehicle sales will bounce back over the next few months through year-end. The August dip appears to be a short-term disruption rather than a reversal of market momentum,” Atienza said.
Despite the overall slowdown, electrified vehicle sales continued to expand. Combined sales of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles were estimated at 74,600 units from January to August, more than double the level recorded during the same period in 2025.
Electrified vehicles accounted for 34.5 percent of total industry sales in August, the second-highest monthly share recorded this year after April’s 37.2 percent.
“The continued growth in xEV adoption highlights the strong potential of the market,” Atienza said.
Total industry sales for the first eight months reached an estimated 300,550 units, including 271,336 units from CAMPI-TMA member brands.
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led CAMPI-TMA member sales in August with 14,594 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. with 3,570 units, Suzuki Philippines Inc. with 1,350 units, Honda Cars Philippines Inc. with 1,097 units and Ford Group Philippines Inc. with 930 units.
CAMPI said it expects vehicle demand to improve as operating conditions normalize through the remaining months of 2026.
A traditional dish called zongzi is served during China’s Dragon Boat Festival, which falls in June. It is a rice…
Divina credited the firm’s achievements to its members, thanking them for their ‘hard work, dedication, teamwork, and…
‘Sec. Vince Dizon, please explain how this finding of your own team should not be flagged as a ghost project in Taguig.’