Twin brothers Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin from Filipino indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben are bringing Filipino creativity to the regional spotlight as part of Toyota Motor Asia's Move Your World Beat, a new culture initiative developed with creative partner VIRTUE Asia. Through the campaign, the duo joins artists from across Asia in transforming everyday Toyota vehicle sounds into original musical compositions that celebrate creativity, collaboration, and cultural expression.

The campaign brings together established and emerging artists from across Asia to collaborate, experiment, and inspire the next generation to express their cultures through contemporary sound. The initiative also serves as an ongoing platform where Toyota empowers Asia's creators to tell stories through music while celebrating both cultural heritage and innovation.

"At its heart, Move Your World is about Toyota's commitment to the communities in Asia - the freedom to move, and the thrill and joy of moving forward together. With Move Your World Beat, we bring that same spirit to music, a universal language that unites our communities and moves us all a little closer,” shared Jaja Ishibashi, General Manager of Toyota Motor Asia. “By supporting creators and bringing different voices together, we hope to inspire new forms of expression and show that when we move together, we can create something greater than any one of us could achieve alone."