The model is backed by a P5.5-billion investment in production, parts localization and vehicle conversion. TMP said the investment created opportunities for Filipino designers, engineers, parts suppliers and businesses that customize vehicles.

“The Tamaraw is one of our major means in creating and adding new value for both our internal and external stakeholders, from the upstream to downstream. As we further navigate a dynamic automotive landscape, our long-term goal is to strengthen our role as a dedicated partner in Philippine nation-building through local manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable mobility,” TMP President Masando Hashimoto said.

TMP produced a record 63,803 vehicles in 2025 across its locally assembled Vios, Innova and Tamaraw models. This brought cumulative production to more than 1.18 million units by year-end. Procurement from domestic suppliers reached P17 billion during the year.

The company reported distributing P283.83 billion in economic value, including P43.13 billion in taxes and duties. Its network of Toyota Group export suppliers generated about $1 billion in automotive parts exports, equivalent to 27 percent of the national total, according to TMP.

The Tamaraw’s in-house body configurations have expanded from three to six, with the addition of an ambulance, telecommunications van and race vehicle. Seven other configurations are available through external conversion businesses via Toyota dealers.

TMP said it has tapped seven local body builders, including Globalmaxx Manufacturing Corp., Autovention Corp. and Almazora Motors Corp. Their conversions include food trucks, patrol vehicles and modern public utility vehicles.

Separately, TMP reported sales of 19,516 electrified vehicles in 2025, up 39 percent from 2024. It added the Toyota ATIV hybrid and bZ4X battery electric vehicle to its Philippine lineup during the year.

The company said renewable sources supplied 100 percent of the electricity used in its manufacturing operations. It is also working with suppliers, logistics providers and dealers to reduce emissions across its operations and supply chain.

TMP’s environmental programs include a target to plant one million trees by 2030 under the All Toyota Green Wave Project. Its support for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Tamaraw Conservation Program included vehicles and equipment for wildlife rangers in Mindoro.