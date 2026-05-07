Ben&Ben to deliver emotional night at ‘Saranggola’ concert

Fans of Ben&Ben are officially counting down the days as ticket details for the band’s much-awaited major concert, “Saranggola: The Concert,” have finally been unveiled.

Set for October 2, the show is expected to bring together thousands of Liwanag supporters for what could become one of the group’s most emotional live performances yet. Ticket prices range from P1,500 for general admission to P10,000 for VVIP seats, with ticket selling scheduled to begin on May 10 at 9 a.m.