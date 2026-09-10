Ten selected families will participate in activities centered on health and wellness education, stronger family relationships and community involvement.

Health care professionals and family advocates will lead discussions on physical and mental well-being, offering practical advice that families can apply at home.

The program will also highlight the role of communities in creating support systems for families and sharing caregiving responsibilities.

Absolute’s advocacy began as Mommy Welfare before expanding into the Absolute Kalinga Program in 2025. The initiative now recognizes fathers, grandparents, guardians, extended relatives and other caregivers who help nurture Filipino families.

Participating families may also join interactive booths, games, family challenges and entertainment activities.

Absolute brand ambassadors Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, collectively known as the DenJen Family, will join the celebration. They will participate in activities and discussions about care, partnership and the realities of raising a modern Filipino family.

“Absolute Kalinga Program is our way of recognizing every person who helps a family thrive. As the platform enters its 12th year, we are expanding the conversation from individual caregiving to shared responsibility—within the home and across the community,” Asia Brewery Inc. Marketing Manager Justine Corpuz said.

The program will also conduct a community initiative as part of its continuing effort to support families in vulnerable situations.

Families interested in attending may join the “Pass the Absolute Bottle” challenge.

Participants must follow Absolute Distilled Water’s official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts and create a “Pass the Bottle” video featuring four family members.

The video must be posted publicly on Facebook with the hashtags #LoveIsAbsolute and #PassTheAbsoluteBottle. Participants must also tag Absolute’s official account.

Entries must be submitted by 20 September. Selected families must have four members available to attend the full event in person on 26 September.

Complete mechanics and announcements will be posted on Absolute Distilled Water’s official social media pages.