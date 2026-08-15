The country produced an estimated 1.03 million metric tons of fishery products from April to June 2026, up 2 percent from 1.01 million metric tons a year earlier.

Marine municipal fisheries posted the strongest growth among the major subsectors, with output rising 18.8 percent to 247.35 thousand metric tons from 208.14 thousand metric tons in the same quarter last year. It accounted for 24.1 percent of total fisheries production.

Commercial fisheries also grew, albeit at a slower pace, with production increasing 0.7 percent to 272.87 thousand metric tons. Inland municipal fisheries rose 4.8 percent to 45.58 thousand metric tons.

Aquaculture remained the country’s largest source of fishery output despite a 4.8-percent decline. Production fell to 460.93 thousand metric tons from 483.92 thousand metric tons previously, accounting for 44.9 percent of total output.

Among major species, production of roundscad or galunggong climbed 38 percent, while squid increased 42.2 percent and tilapia rose 13.1 percent.

These gains were partly offset by lower production of milkfish or bangus, which fell 7.1 percent, skipjack or gulyasan by 14 percent, and big-eyed scad or matangbaka by 11.5 percent. Seaweed production dropped 3.3 percent, while oyster output plunged 85.8 percent.

DA-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources national director Elizer Salilig said the higher output underscored the role of municipal and commercial fishing in food security and fisherfolk livelihoods.

“The increase in fisheries production both in volume and value in the second quarter of 2026 indicates the continuing contribution of our municipal and commercial fisheries to the country’s food security and the livelihoods of our fisherfolk. DA-BFAR will continue working closely with local government units, fishing communities, and industry stakeholders to sustain productivity, address production challenges, and strengthen the long-term resilience of the fisheries sector,” Salilig said.

Fisheries production value also increased 11.4 percent during the quarter to an estimated P91.63 billion, PSA data showed.