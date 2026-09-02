Co-hosted by DA-BFAR, the conference will focus on moving fisheries technologies from innovation to actual implementation under the theme, “From Innovation to Implementation: Technology Powering Responsible Fisheries, Markets, and Livelihoods.”

DA-BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig said technology can help the Philippines strengthen the protection of its marine resources while supporting communities that depend on fishing.

“As an archipelagic nation, the Philippines has both the responsibility and the opportunity to help shape how technology is used for responsible fisheries,” Salilig said.

DA-BFAR officials and technical experts will present the country’s experience in using digital tools for fisheries governance, enforcement, resource management and seafood traceability.

Among the technologies to be featured are the Bureau’s I-FIT GIS and FGIS, which can support risk assessment, catch documentation, regulatory compliance and evidence-based decision-making.

The conference will also tackle technology-based measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, including discussions on the Port State Measures Agreement. The Philippine Space Agency is expected to demonstrate how satellite data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite can help detect dark vessels.

Discussions will cover responsible fisheries and governance, market dynamics and fair value, and livelihoods and coastal communities.

BFAR said the event will also contribute to the 2026 Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month, highlighting the role of science, technology and cooperation in protecting Philippine fisheries.

The Bureau aims to use the conference to promote scalable technologies that can strengthen conservation, fisheries markets and the resilience of coastal communities.