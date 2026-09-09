With the anticipated appearance of Duterte at her own trial and taking into account her previous public statements, Ortega explained that he was not entirely sure how the Vice President would be answering questions during the proceedings.

“Well, it’s not new, she has her own set of rules so I think it’s safer to say you still expect the unexpected from her even if she, because usually she answers in a rude manner, she does not answer directly or factually,” the lawmaker said during a press conference.

“I really can’t say how she will answer,” he added.

The previous statements of the Vice President have been viewed by both the prosecution panel and some senator-judges as remarks that seemingly violate the sub judice rule.

Last 26 August, the same day that stricter restrictions were implemented, impeachment presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero issued a stern warning against Duterte concerning a statement that she had concerning the utterances of lawyers and senators.

Escudero noted that the matter did fall within his ruling but acknowledged that his order was “prospective” in so far as the statement that would be sanctioned.

Job to present evidence

Answering the same query, public prosecutor Rep. Joel Chua maintained that it was not necessarily their team that was not necessarily concerned with how Duterte would answer the questions.

The lawmaker said that their only priority was presenting all of the evidence that was at their disposal when it came to the allegations for the appreciation of the impeachment court and the public that was monitoring the proceeding.

“Well, whether she answers or not, the only job of the prosecution panel is to present evidence on all articles for the senator-judges to see the evidence we wish to present,” Chua said.

“We have to remember the impeachment is not just for the senator-judges, it is also for the public to know the evidence we will lay out,” he added.

Chua further reiterated that the manner of how the Vice President approached the questions of the prosecution was up to the strategy of the defense.

On Tuesday, 8 September, private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan informed the court that they would be reserving their right to call Duterte to the witness stand when they concluded their evidence presentation.

Kapunan also said that they were dropping their 15 remaining witnesses when it came to Article I and that they would be proceeding to the presentation of evidence concerning the Vice President’s alleged unexplained wealth.