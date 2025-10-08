ICI recommends ILBO vs Romualdez, Escudero, others

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has sought the assistance of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against more than two dozen lawmakers and former public officials, including former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and Senator Jinggoy Estrada, in connection with alleged anomalies in multi-billion-peso flood control projects across the country.

In a letter dated 8 October 2025 addressed to now Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Chairman Retired Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. said the request aims to prevent key personalities under investigation from leaving the country while the commission conducts its probe into “ghost projects and substandard implementation of flood control projects.”

The list of individuals covered by the request includes Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr., Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Makati Mayor Nancy Binas, COA Commissioner Mario Lipana, Marilou Laurio-Lipana, DepEd Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaviar, Carlene Villa, Maynard Ngu, Congressman Roman Romulo, Congressman James “Jojo” Ang, Congressman Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas, Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Congressman Nicanor Briones, Congressman Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, Congresswoman Florida Robes, Congressman Elenardo Jesus Madrona, Congressman Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao, former Congressman Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel, Congressman Leody “Ode” Tarriela, Congressman Reynante “Reynan” Arrogancia, former Congressman Marvin Rillo, Congressman Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco Jr., Congresswoman Antonieta Eudela, Congressman Dean Asistio, Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar, District Engineer Loida Busa, Bogs Magalong, District Engineer Ramon Devanadera, District Engineer Johnny Protesta Jr., and District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr.

The ICI also sought the inclusion of several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineers and project officials allegedly involved in irregular implementations of flood control projects.

In his endorsement to the DOJ, Justice Reyes said the immediate issuance of an ILBO is necessary to ensure that those under investigation remain within the reach of lawful processes and “to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people.”

“The timely issuance of an ILBO is of utmost necessity to enable the Commission to proceed without delay,” the letter read. The ICI also asked the Bureau of Immigration to promptly inform the Commission and law enforcement agencies of any impending travel by the listed individuals.

The move follows weeks of hearings and testimonies before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the ICI’s own parallel investigation into alleged corruption involving flood control funds, which whistleblowers claim ran into billions of pesos.

The ICI, created under Executive Order No. 94, was tasked by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to investigate infrastructure-related irregularities and recommend appropriate legal action against erring officials and contractors.

As of press time, the DOJ has yet to confirm whether it will act on the ICI’s request.