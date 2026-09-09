AKG director Brig. Gen. Edwin Balles said the 41-year-old South Korean was abducted Tuesday while traveling along Roxas Boulevard near Vicente Sotto Street in Pasay.

A silver sport utility vehicle stopped near the victim before at least seven men allegedly forced him into the vehicle, investigators said.

The kidnappers immediately contacted the victim’s friend and demanded P30 million for his release.

“After the kidnapping, nag-communicate kaagad sila sa isang known best friend niya na hawak na ng mga kidnapper yung kinuhang Koryano at may binanggit na nga silang initial demand na P30 million,” Balles said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

The victim’s family electronically transferred about P550,000 in Philippine currency and Tether cryptocurrency to the kidnappers.

The businessman was released in Kawit, Cavite, shortly after the payment. He later returned to Pasay City, where authorities found him.

Police were still investigating why the victim was released despite the family paying substantially less than the original demand.

“Nung nasa captive na siya, may narinig siyang nagpakilalang [pulis]. But, that is still subject to our conduct of case build-up,” Balles said.

Investigators were working to identify the suspects and trace the financial accounts that received the ransom.

Indian student rescued

In a separate operation, police rescued a 24-year-old Indian medical student along Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Piñas City on 5 September.

Five Indian nationals aged 24 to 26, described by police as the victim’s schoolmates, were arrested while allegedly attempting to retrieve deposited ransom money.

The student was abducted from his apartment in Las Piñas on 3 September.

His brother reported him missing the following day after receiving a message demanding P250,000 for his release.

The victim’s family transferred 80,000 Indian rupees, equivalent to about P52,500, to bank accounts allegedly controlled by the suspects. The family also deposited another P150,000 at an automated teller machine along Alabang-Zapote Road upon the kidnappers’ instructions.

“Kinuha nila itong victim dahil gusto nilang gamitin yung crypto e-wallet account niya. However, nase-sense na nitong Indian victim na gagamitin nila in a criminal enterprise activity. Ayaw niya pumayag. With that, hineld captive na siya,” Balles said.

Police said the student suffered an ear injury and might require surgery.

“Dumudugo yung kanyang tenga. Accordingly, kailangan operahan yung injury niya. Pinagsasampal siya,” Balles said.

The five suspects were taken into custody and subjected to inquest proceedings for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.