The recognition comes as Grab moves closer to fulfilling its commitment under the Marcos administration to help generate 500,000 livelihood opportunities through its platform.

The company said it has already achieved the equivalent of 73 percent of its five-year target, putting it on track to exceed the goal ahead of schedule.

“Last-mile delivery is where digital transformation becomes real for many Filipinos. It is when a small business can serve more customers, when a family can receive what they need more conveniently, and when a delivery-partner can access livelihood opportunities through technology,” Grab Philippines Managing Director Ronald Roda said on Thursday.

“We are honored by this recognition from DICT, and we remain committed to working with the government in building a more inclusive digital economy that creates opportunities for consumers, merchants, and our delivery-partners,” he added.

To sustain its digital inclusion efforts, Grab said it is expanding Grab Asenso: A Digital Diskarte Program, its flagship public-private initiative that helps MSMEs adopt digital tools to improve business operations and reach more customers.

Endorsed by the DICT and partner local government units, the program combines mobile-first learning with merchant solutions integrated into the GrabMerchant app.

Through the Grab Asenso Learning Caravan, entrepreneurs receive training in digital marketing, financial planning, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence to strengthen their online presence, better understand customer demand, and grow their businesses.

The platform also provides digital payment solutions and AI-powered tools such as the Grab Merchant AI Assistant, which helps merchants create promotions, improve product descriptions and respond to changing customer trends.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said digital transformation should ultimately create meaningful opportunities for Filipinos and businesses.

“Technology is not just about the internet or connectivity. It is about people and the opportunities that technology opens up for them,” Aguda said.

“With every connection we deliver, more children are able to study, more businesses are able to grow, and more families gain greater opportunities.”