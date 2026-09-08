Asked who she was spending premiere night with, Bela quickly pointed to her veteran co-star.

“Meron! Si Inay Marya ang date ko tonight. Kaya, magkatabi kami later,” Bela said with a smile.

The lighthearted exchange became even more interesting after Martin Tan, who has been romantically linked to Bela, was spotted among the attendees carrying a flower while waiting for the actress to arrive.

While Bela kept the focus on her movie and her “date” with Maricel, the Diamond Star was also drawn into the conversation about her co-star’s romantic life.

Maricel revealed that she expects Bela to keep her informed whenever romance becomes serious.

“Kapag nagka-jowa si Bela, sasabihin niya sa akin,” Maricel said.

And apparently, simply introducing the lucky man might not be enough. When asked whether Bela’s future boyfriend would have to earn her approval, Maricel jokingly declared, “Ay, kailangan i-approved ko.”

Beyond the playful love-life talk, Bela hopes audiences will experience “Life After You” as more than just another trip to the movies. For her, its story about family and relationships makes it the kind of film that deserves to be shared with the people closest to you.

“Iyung mga ganitong klaseng pelikulang pang-pamilya masarap panoorin sa sinehan, iyung sabay-sabay kayong magbibihis, bibili ng popcorn tapos magdi-date kayo ng pamilya niyo or ng loved one niyo, magiging event siya,” Bela shared.

At the heart of “Life After You” are two women brought together by circumstances neither expected.

Maricel takes on the role of Bella, a widow, mother and grandmother who longs to have a place in the life of her granddaughter Denise, played by Dani Zee. Bela portrays Joey, an aunt whose devotion to her niece has led her to put her own aspirations on hold.

Denise is the daughter of Dianne, portrayed by Ryza Cenon, and Carl, played by Marlo Mortel. Carl’s refusal to recognize Denise as his daughter creates a painful divide within the family, with Joey and Dianne carrying resentment toward Bella over her inability to convince her son to accept the child.

An unforeseen tragedy eventually changes the relationship between Bella and Joey. Joey discovers that despite the complicated circumstances, Bella has privately embraced Denise as her granddaughter and wants to remain connected to her without Carl finding out.

What begins as an uneasy arrangement gradually develops into an unlikely friendship as the two women share the responsibility of caring for Denise. Their secret, however, threatens the fragile bond they have built once Carl learns what has been happening behind his back.

Joining Soriano, Padilla, Cenon, Mortel and Zee are Krissha Viaje, MJ Cayabyab, Andrea Babierra, Peach Caparas, Gardo Versoza and Rey PJ Abellana.

Directed by Marla Ancheta, “Life After You” opens in Philippine cinemas on September 9, with discounted tickets offered at selected theaters.

For Bela and Maricel, however, the premiere already offered audiences a glimpse of another relationship worth watching—the affectionate friendship between two co-stars who can comfortably joke about dates, boyfriends and, in Maricel’s case, the apparent right of final approval.