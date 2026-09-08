The Commission on Elections has tapped Dynamic Outsource Solutions Inc. to develop the Reporting and Issues Management System that will be used for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliamentary elections on 14 September.
Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia signed a memorandum of agreement with representatives of DOS-1 on Monday, 7 September.
Under the agreement, DOS-1 will work with Comelec to develop RIMS as a centralized platform for receiving and documenting technical and operational reports and issues that may arise during the polls.
Comelec said the system is intended to help speed up the resolution of election-related concerns, improve coordination and support the delivery of assistance throughout the electoral process.
The partnership is not the first between Comelec and DOS-1.
The company previously served as the provider for Comelec’s National Technical Support Center during the 2022 and 2025 national and local elections.