He added that the materials would be delivered to municipalities across the BARMM provinces before the end of the first week of September.

Garcia and the Comelec commissioners were in Cotabato City last week for a command conference with stakeholders to ensure that preparations for the elections were in place.

So far, Garcia said, only one election-related incident had been recorded.

“‘Yan po ay kauna-unahan sa kasaysayan ng Bangsamoro o ‘yung ganito katahimik na paghahanda bago pa ang eleksyon sa September 14,” Garcia said, describing the preparations as the first of their kind in the history of the BARMM in terms of their peacefulness.