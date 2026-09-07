Yeng admitted that what she initially thought was simply playful banter carried a different emotional weight for Ryan.

“Hindi ko po alam ang aking naging action na nag-cause na nag-ungkat ng mga sugat,” Yeng said, acknowledging that she failed to fully consider his feelings at the time.

Seeing how the moment affected Ryan prompted the singer to reflect on the importance of being sensitive to experiences that may not always be visible to others.

“I’m really regretful din [kasi] nakita ko ’yong tao na may mga naalala na masakit sa kaniya,” she shared.

Yeng stressed that causing Ryan emotional discomfort was never her intention. She admitted that she had been caught up in the moment and had not considered that her joke could touch on something deeply personal.

“Hindi ako nakapag-isip nang maayos to consider his feelings,” she said.

Rather than allowing the incident to remain unresolved, Yeng said she and Ryan exchanged lengthy private messages afterward.

“Grabe ang sorry ko sa kaniya. Napakahaba ng messages namin ni Ryan,” she revealed.

The singer reiterated her apology, saying, “I really apologize for triggering some memories or moments in life na I wasn’t very mindful also.”

For Yeng, the experience appears to have become a reminder that even remarks made without harmful intent can carry an unexpected impact, particularly when they touch on another person’s past.

Her decision to acknowledge what happened and personally apologize to Ryan also underscored her willingness to take responsibility for a moment she now wishes she had handled differently.