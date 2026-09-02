During the second night of her “Byaheng Bente: 20th Anniversary Concert,” Yeng revisited the chapter of her life involving the Korean television personality, admitting that Ryan had been more than just a friend in her eyes.

“Crush na crush kita noon,” Yeng told Ryan, revealing that her feelings for him had once been strong enough for her to willingly pay whenever they went out.

“Tapos ako ’yung nanglilibre sa kanya pang-date. Eh sobrang gusto ko siya. Pumunta ka lang sa restaurant, ako na bahala sa ’yo kasi crush kita eh,” she recalled.

The revelation added another layer to a story Ryan had already opened up about years earlier.

During a January 2022 episode of “It’s Showtime,” Ryan admitted that he had feelings for Yeng but eventually backed away because he believed she did not see him the same way.

“For the past 12 years, na akala ko wala akong pag-asa, akala ko ayaw mo sa akin. Kaya ako naduwag sa sarili ko. Kaya hindi tinutuloy ’yung naramdaman ko sa’yo,” Ryan said.

He also confessed that insecurity prevented him from taking the risk of pursuing her.

“Nahihiya ako sa sarili ko na hindi ako para sa’yo. Kahit totoo naman ’yung naramdaman ko sa’yo at minahal naman talaga kita,” he shared.

Years later, Yeng finally gained a clearer picture of what had happened between them. Instead of an unrequited crush, it turned out that there had been feelings on both sides—only their timing and assumptions kept them from discovering where those emotions could have led.

“Sobrang thank you na nilinaw mo rin ang istorya natin kasi that gave me a context na hindi naman pala ako pangit, na nagustuhan mo pa rin pala ako,” Yeng told him.

She then summed up their missed romantic opportunity in a few bittersweet words: “But it was not the right time.”

Their candid exchange has transformed what could have remained a forgotten showbiz “what if” into a charming story about two people who once liked each other but never managed to meet at the right emotional moment.

In the end, Yeng and Ryan may not have become a couple, but their revelations finally answered a question that had lingered for years: there really was something there—it simply arrived at the wrong time.