The project is expected to support employment generation and comply with CDC construction timelines and green building standards.

SM Prime Holdings President Jeffrey Lim and CDC President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera signed the lease agreement.

The signing was witnessed by CDC Vice President for Legal Affairs Gloria Victoria Taruc, Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement Noelle Meneses, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio.

PCI serves as the registered corporate arm and property taxpayer for SM group developments within the Clark Freeport Zone.

The leased property is beside SM City Clark, one of Pampanga’s major shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.