The property was formally turned over to the Baguio City government in 2025 following the expiration of a 50-year usufruct agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

To guide the redevelopment, the City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office prepared the Maharlika Conservation and Management Plan.

CPDSO chief architect Donna Tabangin said the project aims to preserve the building’s historical character while improving safety, accessibility and environmental resilience.

City officials envision the complex as a heritage-sensitive public space and cultural destination rather than simply a renovated commercial center.

Initial redevelopment funding includes P100 million from the Office of the President.

Maharlika Livelihood Complex manager Arthur Allad-iw said rehabilitation work is already underway in the basement, which was damaged by fire shortly after the city assumed ownership.

The first phase will cover urgent structural repairs, including roof rehabilitation to restore the original Cordillera-inspired mountain façade, replacement of outdated escalators and removal of the added sixth floor to bring the building closer to its original architectural form.

A second phase is planned for 2027 with a P250-million commitment from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The next phase will focus on interior improvements, including upgraded water pipes, electrical systems and sanitation facilities.

Shop layouts will also be reduced and reconfigured to fewer than 600 stalls to keep hallways, stairways and exits open and improve safety and accessibility.

The redesigned complex will primarily support micro, small and medium enterprises and showcase Cordillera-made products, crafts and cultural heritage.

Management also plans to impose business zoning within the facility, with non-conforming vendors such as fruit and vegetable sellers expected to return to the public market.

Allad-iw said tenants engaged in culture-based economic activities will receive a 20 percent rental discount.

However, management acknowledged that the lower number of stalls means some existing tenants may no longer be accommodated.

The city also plans to hold short-term trade fairs inside the complex during municipal festivals across the Cordillera to support regional producers and attract visitors.

The redevelopment will be carried out in phases by the city government, building management and the City Buildings and Architecture Office.

Officials said the goal is to transform Maharlika into a safer, more sustainable and economically viable commercial center while preserving its heritage value.