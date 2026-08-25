Padilla said the AFP has terminated its inquiry into allegations involving Lachica to avoid duplicating investigations being conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Nire-respeto po ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas yung jurisdiction ng Ombudsman and right of course to due process,” Padilla said.

She said the AFP recommended concluding its inquiry after the Ombudsman took cognizance of complaints involving Lachica.

Padilla said keeping Lachica attached but unassigned at Army headquarters also ensures his availability should he be summoned in connection with investigations into the confidential funds.

“That’s the very reason he is placed [on] attached, unassigned status sa headquarters ng Philippine Army, so that in the event that he is called upon, the Armed Forces of the Philippines shows that we are really supporting and of course cooperating dito sa pag-conduct po ng investigation accordingly,” she said.

“Kapagka po meron pong proper summons, we will abide po. Subpoena, opo, subpoena,” Padilla added.

AFP Public Information Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad likewise said the military would comply with lawful processes should a subpoena be issued.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines would always respect the rule of law and all particular processes or democratic processes that is being conducted,” Trinidad said.