The provincial government, led by Gov. RV Evardone, provided each of the 28 affected families with a sack of rice, a box of canned goods, and construction materials, including galvanized iron sheets and plywood.

Families whose houses were totally destroyed will also receive P25,000 each in financial assistance from the provincial government. The amount of assistance for families whose homes were partially damaged will be determined after a further assessment.

Evardone personally met with the affected families during the relief operation and assured them of the provincial government's continued support.

He noted that families affected by disasters such as fires often lose most, if not all, of their belongings, making immediate assistance crucial as they recover and rebuild.

The governor was joined by Board Members Timmy Campomanes, PJ Evardone and Byron M. Suyot, along with Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Thomas Campomanes.

Maslog Mayor Septemio Bok thanked the provincial government for its swift response and assistance to residents affected by the fire.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) likewise distributed sleeping kits and family kits, along with P10,000 in financial assistance to the affected families.

The DSWD assistance was provided following a request from Eastern Samar Lone District Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales and House Minority Floor Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan.

The Maslog MSWDO continues to validate the extent of damage sustained by the affected households. Further assistance is expected once the assessment is completed and the Bureau of Fire Protection submits its official fire incident report.